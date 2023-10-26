Pete Davidson and John Mulaney Cancel Maine Comedy Shows After Latest Mass Shooting

The duo had live shows scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, but they have been postponed in light of the state's emergency.

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney have postponed their two scheduled comedy sohws in Maine this weekend due to the horrifying mass shooting that took place in Lewiston on Wednesday. A man attacked a bowling alley and a bar with an assault rifle on Wednesday night and then escaped, and he remains at large at the time of this writing. Mulaney posted a statement on social media announcing the postponement and sending well-wishes to the people of Maine.

"We are devastated by the events in Lewiston," Mulaney wrote. "Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed. We are thinking of you all. – John and Pete." Mulaney and Davidson would have been performing in Portland, Maine on Saturday and Bangor on Sunday night. Portland is about 45 minutes south of Lewiston by car, while, Bangor is about one hour and 40 minutes north. Portland, Bangor and Lewiston are some of the biggest cities in Maine, though the whole state is sparsely populated relative to other parts of the country, with an estimated 1.4 million residents.

Lewiston and many nearby cities are still asking residents to shelter in place as authorities look for the suspect in Wednesday's shooting, U.S. Army veteran Robert Card. Card is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by civilians. On Wednesday, Card attacked the Schemengees Bar and Grille and the nearby Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston at around 7 p.m. ET. Police have released images from security cameras that seem to show Card entering the establishments with a rifle raised to his shoulder.

According to a report by The Associated Press, 18 people were killed in the attack and at least 13 more were wounded. Authorities found Card's car abandoned at a boat launch on the Adroscoggin River, and they know that Card owned a 15-foot boat which they have not been able to locate. Their manhunt includes the local waterways and wilderness areas, and they are coordinating with Canadian authorities due to the closeness of the border.

Presumably, Mulaney and Davidson will perform their scheduled show in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday night followed by a two-week break before resuming performances in Ontario, Canada. There's no word yet on when their shows in Maine might be rescheduled. As the hunt for Card goes on, the national conversation on gun ownership legislation is firing up as well.