Pete Davidson’s Ex-Girlfriend Throws Shade Over Ariana Grande Relationship

Pete Davidson might be enjoying his new relationship with pop singer Ariana Grande, but his former flame Cazzie David doesn’t seem too impressed.

The actress posted a photo of herself from a recent trip to Africa on Sunday, and took a slight jab at Davidson’s relationship news in the process.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” she wrote.

The Saturday Night Live cast member and the daughter of comedian Larry David called it quits after two years together back in mid-May. Davidson addressed the breakup in an interview with Complex.

“We’re not together anymore,” Davidson said. “She’ll be great, she’ll be fine.”

Davidson admitted his struggles with substance abuse back in September, crediting David with helping him get clean.

“I’m very luck, she’s very, very supportive,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I felt like if I just kept it to myself, nobody would know, but if everybody knows, then you kinda have to keep yourself in check so you don’t let anybody down. So I thought that was a good idea to do.”

By the end of May, Davidson and Grande had made their relationship Instagram official, as he posted a photo of the both of them wearing Harry Potter robes.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened …” he wrote, referencing the second book in the J.K. Rowling series.

Clearly enamored with his new flame, Davidson revealed he got two new tattoos in honor of Grande, with her black bunny mask logo on the back of his neck and the initials “AG” on his thumb.

“We had a good night, somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles,” said London Reese, a Los Angeles tattoo artist who drew Davidson’s new ink. “Pete loves him some Ariana.”

Grande herself is fresh off a recent breakup from rapper Mac Miller. Some of her fans questioned her about the split on social media, and Grande found herself fighting back against a fan on Twitter after they insinuated their breakup caused Miller’s recent DUI arrest.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which [by the way] isn’t the case (just ‘Cinderalla’ is [about] me,” Grande wrote in a note on Twitter.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” Grande continued. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that.”