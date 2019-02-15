Persons of Interest Identified in Jussie Smollett Attack

Persons of interest have reportedly been identified in the apparent hate-crime attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett.

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a series of tweets that authorities discovered new footage of the two people and are working on determining if they are suspects in the case.

“Through s meticulous investigation, #ChicagoPolice detectives have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire cast member. These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues,” Guglielmi tweeted.

Additionally, Guglielmi went on to clarify that the two individuals are not currently being investigated as the perpetrators of the crime, but that police do intend to question them about being in the vicinity when it took place.

“Important for media reporting: The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported. They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives. We remain in communication with the alleged victim,” he explained.

Smollet has since addressed the attack in a statement published by Essence.

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” the statement began. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

Smollet then acknowledged the allegations that he may have fabricated the story, due to what some have claimed were inconsistent details in his recounting of the event.

“I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” he said.

“As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process,” Smollet continued. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

Finally, the actor concluded his statement by signing it, “With Love, respect & honor… Jussie.”