Perez Hilton Clarifies Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Comments

Perez Hilton is facing some blowback from his criticisms of Kylie Jenner‘s reported pregnancy, but he’s not sitting idly by without clarifying his remarks.

In a video posted right after the news broke, he said if he was Jenner’s parents, he would “tell that girl to get an abortion.”

Furthermore, he bashed Jenner’s naiveté when it comes to parenting and doubted she would be able to give the baby the attention it needs.

“Yes, I know she has tons of money and will have probably like, 12 nannies, but still, kids need more than just a paid babysitter,” he said. “They need guidance, they need discipline, nannies aren’t going to discipline your kids parents, parents discipline their kids.”

The celebrity blogger followed up that video with a new one, clarifying his intentions while still standing by his initial remarks.

Clarification

The first thing Hilton addressed was the assumption that he felt entitled enough to directly tell Jenner to have an abortion and that he didn’t respected a woman’s right to choose to give birth or receive an abortion.

He clarified that he was only saying what he would tell his daughter if she was in a similar situation.

“I just want to be very clear: I 1000 percent respect a woman’s right to choose,” Hilton said. “I am not saying Kylie Jenner should get an abortion right now. What I said, or what I meant to say if I didn’t say it accurately, was if I was her mother I would have told Kylie Jenner to get an abortion when they found out in July.

“I’m not saying to get an abortion now. I’m not saying ‘Get an abortion.’ I would never say that to her. I’m not her dad or her mom, but if I were, that’s what I would have said. And that’s the same thing I’d say to my daughter if she were to get pregnant under similar circumstances: her age, not a stable relationship, (and) her just being totally unfit to be pregnant in my opinion,” he added.

Nannies

Hilton, a father of two, then when on to frame his nanny comments in the context of his experience. His time as a dad has shown him what it really takes to give a child a stable home life, which he says it doesn’t include full-time nannies.

“Clearly, I don’t know all her circumstances, but what I do know is I take being a father so seriously,” he said. “I do everything I can to be the best father possible. I know what it takes to be a good parent.

“I also know nannys are invaluable, but nothing can replace the love, the disciplines, the connection that a good or present mom or dad has. If nannies are going to be raising her child, what’s the point?” he asked.

Kylie’s “Perception of Reality”

The most scathing remarks the controversial personality shared were his condemnation of the Life of Kylie subject’s altered “perception of reality.”

“Kylie Jenner’s been through a lot in her life,” he said. “She grew up in the public eye. Her view of what is normal is totally off. Her perception of reality is not reality.”

Afterwards, he elaborated on those comments by saying it seems like Jenner is using a baby to “fix herself.”

“I’m playing psychologist here but it seems like she’s trying to fill a void, but she’s empty on the inside and has been looking for external gratification, whether that be through cosmetic procedures, Instagram adulation (or) a boyfriend,” he said.

“A child, to me, is not the way to fix yourself. You should already be whole and be able to do everything you can to ensure the being that you’re bringing in this world is not gonna carry forward any damage that you may have,” he added.

Closing Statements

Hilton then closed out his follow-up by saying he was just “sad for that child,” because he or she will not have the proper parental support. He also added that he hopes Jenner will prove him wrong.

However, he still stands by the opinions he voiced in his initial reaction video.

“I stand by everything I said in that first video, and if you don’t like it, great! You don’t have to like it,” he said. “It was just my opinion. I’m entitled to mine, You’re entitled to yours. And I said what I said because I actually love children so much, and I also love that in this country it is legal to do what you want with your own body.

“You do you, I will keep doing me.”