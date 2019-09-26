Pepsi Comments on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Announcement

The Super Bowl LIV halftime performance has been set. On Thursday, it was revealed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing during football’s biggest game. The game and show will take place on Feb. 2 in Miami.

The announcement has been well-received as fans are eager to see the two take the stage for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together,” said Adam Harter, Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment, PepsiCo in the press release. “It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible.”

While last year, it was Maroon 5 along with Travis Scott that took center stage, Pepsi is looking to put together another duo for this season’s performance that fits right at home in Miami, and like kismet, Lopez and Shakira both have ties to the city.

“Throughout the years, Pepsi has had a strong heritage in music, working with a range of artists from Britney Spears to Ray Charles to Beyoncé. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most iconic and anticipated music performances of the year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the stage,” said Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing, Pepsi. “These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”

Lopez has been all over the media lately as she stars in Hustlers. She previously was speculated to be a potential option for the halftime earlier this month when she appeared on the NFL Kickoff Sunday show.

At the time it was merely to promote her upcoming film, but fans began to assume the video could have something to do with the NFL and her linking up.

One user remarked, “Just announce you’re doing the halftime show sis… that’s all we really care about.”

It turns out that the fan theories wound up being true in this case as the NFL didn’t wait much longer after that appearance to make the announcement for the Super Bowl.