Penelope Ann Miller Files for Divorce

Penelope Ann Miller has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years.

According to The Blast News, court documents show that Miller filed the paperwork on Thursday to move forward with the divorce from her husband James Huggins.

This isn’t the first time that the couple’s marriage has been in peril. The 53-year-old actress, best known for her roles in Kindergarten Cop and Awakenings, first filed for separation back in 2012. In June of that same year, however, Miller filed papers in a Los Angeles court to call off her separation request.

Miller and Huggins married on May 28, 2000. They have two daughters together: 16-year-old Eloisa May Huggins and 8-year-old Maria Adela Huggins.