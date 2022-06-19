Peek Inside Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch

Tom Cruise is selling a massive home in the mountains, but that kind of luxury and seclusion doesn't come cheap. The actor is asking $39.5 million for his property in Telluride, Colorado. Thanks to listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a virtual tour of the home ourselves.

Cruise owns 320 acres of land in the Colorado mountains, and he has reportedly used the spot when he wants to get away from the pressures of everyday life. Cruise also owns homes in Beverly Hills, California and Clearwater, Florida to be near Hollywood and the Church of Scientology, respectively. He spent much of his brief but infamous marriage to Katie Holmes in Telluride, and fans may have seen glimpses of the house over the years. Now, you can take a full virtual tour.

(Photo: Brett Schreckengost / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Cruise's home in Telluride has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the remainder makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym and plenty of other recreation — not to mention the surrounding wildlife.

Cruse is approaching his 40th anniversary as a movie star, and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise's Telluride mansion.