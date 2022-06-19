Peek Inside Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch
Tom Cruise is selling a massive home in the mountains, but that kind of luxury and seclusion doesn't come cheap. The actor is asking $39.5 million for his property in Telluride, Colorado. Thanks to listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a virtual tour of the home ourselves.
Cruise owns 320 acres of land in the Colorado mountains, and he has reportedly used the spot when he wants to get away from the pressures of everyday life. Cruise also owns homes in Beverly Hills, California and Clearwater, Florida to be near Hollywood and the Church of Scientology, respectively. He spent much of his brief but infamous marriage to Katie Holmes in Telluride, and fans may have seen glimpses of the house over the years. Now, you can take a full virtual tour.
Cruise's home in Telluride has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the remainder makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym and plenty of other recreation — not to mention the surrounding wildlife.
Cruse is approaching his 40th anniversary as a movie star, and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise's Telluride mansion.
Outside View
Cruise's cabin is nestled just outside of the Uncompahgre National Forest, with a private gate to get inside. Usually buried in a layer of snow, the house has views of 14,000-foot mountains nearby, and the lush forests all around. The 320-acre property is crisscrossed with trails for hiking, snowmobile-riding and dirt-biking, depending on the weather. It also hosts an Aspen grove and a court that can be used for tennis, basketball or ice hockey.prevnext
Porch
When the weather is right — or if you can get bundled up enough — the house features a rustic porch to watch the sunrise and the sunset over the mountains. The natural-finished wood and wicker furniture carefully preserves the aesthetic of the home, though it is clearly well-cared-for.prevnext
Living Room
Inside, the house is nearly as grand as the wilderness that surrounds it. A massive living room can seat a dozen people beneath exposed wooden beams and beside a roaring stone fireplace.prevnext
Library
For more quiet occasions, a smaller sitting area faces another stone fireplace surrounded by books and blankets. Here, the windows and doors look out on the mountains that Colorado is so well-known for.prevnext
Rec Room
The recreation room is clearly designed to be the most lively part of the house, with a pool table, foosball table and an upright piano against one wall. A bar along the wall invites visitors to have a drink while they hang out, and the cabinet against the wall may be the nearest suggestion to the presence of a TV in all the photos of the home.prevnext
Dining Room
Cruise is a popular man, and the massive dining room in his home is built to account for visitors. The ranch aesthetic holds strong here between the light fixture and the decor, though the table setting itself remains simple and inviting.prevnext
Kitchen
Finally, Cruise's house is equipped with a professional-grade kitchen including a massive stove, kitchen island with a double sink and refrigerators paneled with wood to match the rest of the furniture. Cruise's mansion is going for $39.5 million at the time of this writing.prev