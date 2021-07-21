Peek Inside Britney Spears' $6.8M Beverly Hills Villa-Style Mansion
Britney Spears currently lives in a Tudor mansion in Los Angeles, which has been the focus of multiple claims the pop star recently made in court surrounding her 13-year conservatorship. Prior to that home, Spears lived in a 7,400-square-foot villa in Beverly Hills, which blends Spanish and Italian design and was occupied by the singer from 2007-2012 after her divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares her two sons.
TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares shares that the home was on the market for $9 million in 2018 before the asking price was lowered to$6.8 million. The property features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and plenty of privacy, as the house is located in The Summit, a high-profile gated community in Beverly Hills. Scroll through for a look inside the villa.
The exterior
A large motor court leads to two garages, which are brown to coordinate with the whitewashed walls and brown roof of the villa, which features wrought iron detailing at the windows and several balconies. A grand front door opens into a large entry with high, soaring ceilings and stone floors, along with a large crystal chandelier.
The living space
The family room adjoins to the chef's kitchen, both of which are done up in a white and nude color palette. Lots of lighting and large windows keep the space bright and airy.
The decor
The serene European theme continues throughout the home, which features painted murals, printed wallpaper, more stone floors, wood accents and neutral colors.
The master
The master suite has a private balcony and a fireplace, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a sunken marble tub and a large walk-in closet done in a dark wood.
The ammenities
Extra features include a home cinema, an office space and a separate maid's quarter.
The outside
Outside, there's a stone-accented custom pool and spa, a fire feature and multiple seating areas, all flanked by plenty of greenery. Each room downstairs opens to the backyard, allowing easy entertaining both inside and out.