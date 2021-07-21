Peek Inside Britney Spears' $6.8M Beverly Hills Villa-Style Mansion

Britney Spears currently lives in a Tudor mansion in Los Angeles, which has been the focus of multiple claims the pop star recently made in court surrounding her 13-year conservatorship. Prior to that home, Spears lived in a 7,400-square-foot villa in Beverly Hills, which blends Spanish and Italian design and was occupied by the singer from 2007-2012 after her divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares her two sons.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares shares that the home was on the market for $9 million in 2018 before the asking price was lowered to$6.8 million. The property features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and plenty of privacy, as the house is located in The Summit, a high-profile gated community in Beverly Hills. Scroll through for a look inside the villa.