Pauley Perrette Denies Pregnancy, Medication Rumors

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette said her dream about saving rainbow fish babies from cats was not medically induced or had anything to do with being pregnant.

“Dreamt a fish suddenly had a ton of rainbow babies and a cat had kittens I had to get all fish into water and make sure cats didn’t eat them,” Perrette wrote Wednesday night.

An hour later, she told fans she was not taking sleeping pills or pregnant.

“Wait… What? Prior tweet: NO I don’t take sleep meds, and NO I’m not pregnant,” the 49-year-old actress wrote. “I’ve been celibate for YEARS And yes the cats were all white.”

Ninety minutes later, Perrette said it was okay to ask if she was taking anything.

“It’s ok to ask. I decided my body is my own,” Perrette continued. “It’s the happiest and healthiest decision I ever made for myself. We all have our own paths.”

Perrette has been interacting with fans for several weeks, often leaving them confused. Last week, she tweeted about “so many lies” being spread about her departure from NCIS without specifying what rumors she was talking about.

“So many lies being spread about me on line by those who have ALOT to hide. I have done nothing wrong. I promise you that. Never did. Never,” she wrote on June 6.

The tweet did come out five days after a Radar Online report claimed the NCIS set is “relaxed” since Perrette left.

“Now that she is gone everyone on set is much more relaxed,” a source told the site. “From the actors to the crew members. It’s a nicer atmosphere now that everyone gets on with each other and there’s no bad blood between anyone.”

Back on May 13, Perrette alleged bullying was one reason for her leaving the long-running CBS drama and later said she was the victim of “multiple physical assaults.”

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern,” CBS said in response. “We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette then thanked CBS for always having “my back.” A few days later, she wrote, “Hey tabloids and ‘reporters,’ Leave me alone I WILL have you arrested for trespassing on my property. If I decide to talk, it’s on MY TERMS!”

Perrette’s last NCIS episode aired on May 8 and drew 14.8 million viewers. The series’ first season without her will start this fall on CBS.