Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Falls off Stage During Concert

Paula Abdul took a terrifying fall off of the stage at a concert on Saturday night.

Abdul was performing at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to a report by TMZ. The former American Idol judge was dancing across a trail of billowing cloth laid across the stage in high heels. As she approached the crowd, she took one step too many and completely lost her footing. She fell headlong into the audience as shrieks of fear rang out. However, eye witnesses said that she turned out okay.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only that, Abdul got up and continued the show almost immediately. If the singer was injured she did not show it, as audience members confirmed that they got the full concert they paid for even after the fall. The accident came somewhere around the middle of the concert.

A fan posted a cell phone video of the fall, apparently taken with a cell phone from somewhere up high like a balcony or mezzanine. It showed Abdul clapping to beat emphatically along with her back-up dancers. The song continued to play as Abdul cried out for the audience to sing along with her, apparently unashamed that she was lip syncing to backing track.

The concert was the second stop in Abdul’s Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour. It was the third concert scheduled, though the second one was unexpectedly canceled. Abdul announced on Twitter that the show in Lake Charles, Louisiana would not go on due to a production issue.

First night of tour was a dream ✨ Are you ready to 💃 tonight Biloxi⁉️ pic.twitter.com/4YcII1wl7r — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) October 20, 2018



“I am devastated that tonight’s show cannot take place due to an unexpected venue production issue that we learned about once we arrived — as you know I’ve been working tirelessly to make this show a memorable experience for you all,” she wrote. “I am looking forward to continuing the tour as planned. You have no idea how excited I am to get on stage for all of you. I love you all so much — thank you! Xo P.”

Abdul later posted a montage video from her first stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It showed clips of her performance, complete with magnificent costumes and show-stopping dance moves. It also showed the excited fans gathered in preparation, including one gentleman who brought a bouquet of flowers for his favorite singer.

Abdul is scheduled to be on tour all over the country until the beginning of December. She is heading to Pennsylvania next, followed by a stop in Ontario, Canada, Ohio and Michigan. She will then spend most of November on the West Coast before sweeping over the east again, and finishing in Texas.