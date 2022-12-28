Paula Abdul Called out for Major Photoshop Fail That Makes Her Look Like a Teenager

Paula Abdul found herself amid a "cold-hearted" Photoshop failure. Her Instagram followers were puzzled on Dec. 25 when the 60-year-old "Straight Up" singer shared photos of herself in which she looked decades younger than she is. "@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party ✨🎉," she captioned her post. "Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏼 I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer♥️ XoP." In Abdul's Christmas party photos, she poses with Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and other celebrities. Still, her fans were more interested in what Instagram filter she used. "Miss Paula, who is that," an Instagram user wrote. "Did you get a subscription to facetune for Christmas? Which one is even supposed to be you?" another wrote. "Straight up now tell me which filter did you use," a third added. One commenter remarked, "Wow. I don't understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious."

The American Idol judge looked decades younger as she posed with Klum and Smith. Some social media users joked that Abdul in the photos was a fake or that she had been hacked. "Where is Paula?" one person asked. "Who's 15 yr old daughter is standing next to Kathy? That's so not Paula! Did the account get hacked? Who am I even looking at?" another questioned. "All her other pics are edited too, just not to this extent, another follower wrote. "It's like she forgot we all watched her on American idol for years though and she never looked like this. She didn't look like this when she was a lot younger either." Others encouraged the famous choreographer to celebrate her natural beauty."Paula, you're beautiful. There's no need to edit your photos to the point that people don't recognize you," one fan commented. "Like embrace how you look you should be proud to age gracefully. Why do you need these extreme filters! You're making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can't be proud of themselves the way they are and that's very very sad!" another agreed.

Paula Abdul found herself amid a "cold-hearted" Photoshop failure. Her Instagram followers were puzzled on Dec. 25 when the 60-year-old "Straight Up" singer shared photos of herself in which she looked decades younger than she is. “@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party ✨🎉,” she captioned her post. "Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏼 I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer♥️ XoP." In Abdul's Christmas party photos, she poses with Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and other celebrities. Still, her fans were more interested in what Instagram filter she used. "Miss Paula, who is that," an Instagram user wrote. "Did you get a subscription to facetune for Christmas? Which one is even supposed to be you?" another wrote. "Straight up now tell me which filter did you use," a third added. One commenter remarked, "Wow. I don't understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious." The American Idol judge looked decades younger as she posed with Klum and Smith. Some social media users joked that Abdul in the photos was a fake or that she had been hacked. "Where is Paula?" one person asked. "Who's 15 yr old daughter is standing next to Kathy? That's so not Paula! Did the account get hacked? Who am I even looking at?" another questioned. "All her other pics are edited too, just not to this extent, another follower wrote. "It's like she forgot we all watched her on American idol for years though and she never looked like this. She didn't look like this when she was a lot younger either." Others encouraged the famed choreographer to embrace her natural beauty. "Paula, you're beautiful. There's no need to edit your photos to the point that people don't recognize you," one fan commented. "Like embrace how you look you should be proud to age gracefully. Why do you need these extreme filters! You're making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can't be proud of themselves the way they are and that's very very sad!" another agreed. "Too many filters, it's sad this world can't let a woman grow old gracefully she feels the need to filter her picture," a commenter said, with one other responding, "Right! She looks like a 14 year old kid doesn't even look like her." In the comments, some fans still praised Abdul's ageless beauty, while others criticized those who condemned the photo editing for shaming the star. "Nobody is saying she isn't beautiful, they are pointing out that these photos are edited to the point where she no longer resembles herself," a follower answered a critic. "The immense pressure on women, especially those in the public eye, to look like spring chickens their entire lives is not only ridiculous, but dangerous. She is a 60 year old woman, and in these photos, she looks maybe 20." Despite her Facetune gaffe, Abdul, who stunned viewers with a well-received performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month, appeared to enjoy the star-studded holiday bash.

"Too many filters, it's sad this world can't let a woman grow old gracefully she feels the need to filter her picture," a commenter said, with one other responding, "Right! She looks like a 14 year old kid doesn't even look like her." In the comments, some fans still praised Abdul's ageless beauty, while others criticized those who condemned the photo editing for shaming the star. "Nobody is saying she isn't beautiful, they are pointing out that these photos are edited to the point where she no longer resembles herself," a follower answered a critic. "The immense pressure on women, especially those in the public eye, to look like spring chickens their entire lives is not only ridiculous, but dangerous. She is a 60 year old woman, and in these photos, she looks maybe 20." Despite her Facetune gaffe, Abdul, who stunned viewers with a well-received performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month, appeared to enjoy the star-studded holiday bash.