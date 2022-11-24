Paula Abdul's Macy's Parade Performance Is Sending Twitter Into a Spiral

Paula Abdul's career may span decades and include everything from being a singer to a dancer and even a former American Idol judge, but on Thursday, she marked a new first. As crowds gathered in New York City Thursday morning, Abdul gave her first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, eliciting plenty of responses online.

Donning a gold sequin jumpsuit, Abdul marked the annual holiday festivities with a performance of her hit single "Straight Up," her breakthrough song from her 1988 debut studio album, Forever Your Girl. The singer and choreographer was joined by the St. John's dance team for the performance, and she certainly gave viewers a show when she put her own dance moves on full display in front of a glitter-covered turkey.

The big show on Thursday came after Abdul was spotted rehearsing for the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier in the week. According to the Daily Mail, the 60-year-old performer was spotted in the Big Apple wearing clinging leggings over dark pantyhose and dance shoes as she practiced with her fellow backup dancers, at one point even being lifted into the air. Ahead of the parade, Abdul tweeted, "Getting ready for the [Macy's] Thanksgiving Day Parade....Are you READY?! 2 more days!!!!"

However, while Abdul certainly put in the time and effort to ensure a flawless performance, not everyone was impressed. As viewers tuned in Thursday for the annual event, Abdul's performance sparked plenty of mixed reactions. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.