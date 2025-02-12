Philadelphia Eagles Coach Drops Expletive on Live TV in Super Bowl Post-Game Interview

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had an NSFW plea for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore following their 2025 Super Bowl win. After the pair led their team to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday’s Big Game, Sirianni spoke with Fox’s Terry Bradshaw during the Lombardi Trophy presentation, where he addressed ongoing rumors that Moore is set to become head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Moore officially signed on with the Saints Tuesday.

“Hey Kellen, you know, let’s run this s– back, Kellen. Let’s run this back,” Sirianni said when asked about Moore.

Unfortunately for Sirianni, his pleas seemed to fall on deaf ears. Just two days after Super Bowl LIX, the Saints announced Tuesday that Moore agreed to a deal to become the team’s next head coach.

“At the start of the interview process, it was important to find a head coach who was the right fit for the New Orleans Saints organization,” team owner Gayle Benson said in a statement, per ESPN. “Through the search process, it became clear that Kellen is the right person to help us re-establish a winning program and culture that our fans are accustomed to and have come to expect. I would also like to thank Darren Rizzi for his service as interim coach and leading our team this past season. I am truly grateful to him.”

Moore added, “I am excited to join the New Orleans Saints and deeply appreciate the faith that Mrs. Benson and the entire Saints organization have placed in me. I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and am eager to get started. I would also like to thank the Philadelphia Eagles for an incredible 2024 season. I’m excited to begin this new chapter.”

Moore was reportedly one of four candidates to interview in person with the Saints. New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Rizzi were also reportedly interviewed.

After playing quarterback for Boise State from 2007 to 2011, Moore joined the NFL, first with the Detroit Lions and later the Cowboys. After retiring after the 2017 season, he segued into coaching, serving as the offensive coordinator in Dallas from 2019 to 2022 and later for the Chargers in 2023. He joined as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator this season, with his offense during Sunday’s game gaining 345 yards, including 210 through the air and 135 on the ground, per Fox 4.