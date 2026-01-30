Patrick Dempsey Shares Update on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star Eric Dane’s ALS Battle

Patrick Dempsey has been keeping up with his former Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Eric Dane, amid the actor’s battle with ALS.

“I spoke to him a few weeks ago,” Dempsey, 60, told Parade in an interview published Wednesday, revealing that he had tried to get Dane, 53, to guest star on his new show Memory of a Killer, but “unfortunately, the progression of his disease made it virtually impossible.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 09: Actors Eric Dane and Patrick Dempsey pose in the audience during the 33rd Annual People’s Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for PCA)

“But I was happy to see that he was here in Toronto working on, I think, another medical drama [Brilliant Minds],” Dempsey continued, adding, “It’s very hard for him, but I do try to stay in touch and see how he’s doing.”

Dane announced in April that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and has become a vocal advocate in searching for a cure.

“He’s been incredibly courageous in the face of this horrible disease,” Dempsey said. “He’s such a wonderful human being. He has such a great sense of humor, and he’s so intelligent. I’ve always enjoyed working and being around Eric.”

The Enchanted star called the diagnosis “heartbreaking” for Dane and his family, which includes his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

“You feel for them when you see this terrible disease and how quickly it attacks the body,” he said. “But he’s bringing a lot of light to that, and he’s using his platform in a positive way.”

Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati on ‘brilliant minds’ (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

Dane received praise after he appeared in a November episode of Brilliant Minds as a firefighter who is struggling with his ALS diagnosis. Show creator Michael Grassi told PopCulture.com at the time that he felt “so lucky” to work with Dane on an episode that was so close to his heart.

“I feel so lucky that we had the opportunity to work together and collaborate and tell this story, which I know is important to him for many reasons and important to me for many reasons,” he said in November. “And I think this idea of accepting help and this idea of navigating a difficult diagnosis, while, yes, in this episode, is specific to ALS, I think in many ways, these themes are universal.”

Dane was recognized as Advocate of the Year at ALS Network’s Champions for Cures and Care Gala last month, but was unable to attend due to the “physical realities of ALS.”