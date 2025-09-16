Eric Dane Misses Emmys in Wake of ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane was set to present at the 77th Emmy Awards last night, but had to drop out last minute.

His absence from the awards ceremony is likely due to his diagnosis of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, this past April.

Dane was set to be part of a Grey’s Anatomy reunion at the awards alongside Grey’s alum Jesse Williams to celebrate the long-running drama’s 20th anniversary, and the two of them were set to present the award for Outstanding Directing at the ceremony. But Williams ultimately presented the award on his own.

“I don’t know the details of that,” said Jesse Collins, the television producer responsible for last night’s ceremony. “I just was told that he wasn’t able to make it. And fortunately, Jesse was able to present by himself.”

Without Dane’s appearance, the producers scrapped the plan for a Grey’s reunion. Collins, however, noted that there weren’t elaborate plans for the anniversary; rather, the two would’ve chatted on stage about it.

“There wasn’t a set or anything,” said fellow producer Jennae Rouzan-Clay. “It was just a celebration with the two of them.”

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Dane broke down in tears discussing his diagnosis.

“I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening,” he said. “It’s not a dream.”

Dane will next appear on the long-awaited third season of HBO’s teen drama Euphoria.