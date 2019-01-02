Parkland Shooting Survivor Fires Back at Louis C.K. After Comedian’s Controversial Jokes

One of the Parkland shooting survivors has fired back at Louis C.K. after the comedian’s controversial jokes about the tragedy.

Earlier in this week, it was reported that C.K. took the stage and dedicated part of his routine to ridiculing the victims of the shooting that took place last February.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” C.K. said, according to Variety. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting. You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way. Now I gotta listen to you talking?”

Now, Parkland shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond, one of the teens who testified in front of Congress in 2017, has hit back at C.K.

Hey Louis CK – since you like making fun of me and other Parkland survivors behind closed doors, I’m right here if you want to talk. Just try to keep it in your pants, ok? — Aalayah Eastmond (@AalayahEastmond) December 31, 2018

“Hey Louis CK – since you like making fun of me and other Parkland survivors behind closed doors, I’m right here if you want to talk,” she tweeted. “Just try to keep it in your pants, ok?”

Eastmond’s joke refers to C.K.’s 2017 sexual misconduct scandal, wherein he admitted to masturbating in the presence of multiple women without their consent.

Eastmond is not the only Marjory Stoneman Douglas student to respond to C.K.’s new stand-up routine, as Delaney Tarr also tweeted about it.

“LEAVE LOUIS CK IN 2018. WE’RE NOT TAKING THIS ENERGY INTO 2019. thank u,” she wrote in one tweet.

“We’ve worked with plenty of comedians who have talked about us in a genuine, hilarious way,” she said in a separate tweet. “This is just being a d—.”

We’ve worked with plenty of comedians who have talked about us in a genuine, hilarious way. This is just being a dick. //t.co/fDVLHACZZT — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) December 31, 2018

Tarr also retweeted a comment from singer Lizzo, who said, “I listened to the Louis ck clip and im proud of being part of a generation that pisses off old white dudes and tries to make difference. We’ll do Jell-O shots when this old minded wack ass system is dismantled.”

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, who has been somewhat of a leader in the teen activists movement, has not commented on C.K.’s jokes, but he did retweet a comment from Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, who wrote, “Imagine thinking the best way to resurrect your career after admitting to sexual misconduct is to mock trans people and Parkland gun violence survivors.”