‘Games People Play’ Star Parker McKenna Posey Says Nipsey Hussle’s Passing ‘Affected the World’

Two months after his passing, Parker McKenna Posey is continuing to remember the late Nipsey Hussle and the impact that his legacy had on the world.

Posey portrays Laila James alongside the late rapper’s girlfriend and the mother of his youngest child, Lauren London, in the BET series Games People Play, which premiered less than a month after his death.

“His passing affected the world. His goal was to unite and affect positive change,” Posey told PopCulture.com.

Along with a successful music career, which saw his debut album Victory Lap nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammys, Hussle also broke into the world of TV, writing the second episode of Games People Play, “Lover’s Moon.”

“Working as closely as we did, and spending upwards of 15 hours a day we got super close, so it is pretty hard on all of us,” the Games People Play actress and My Wife and Kids alum added. “We are always going to be there for one another. We continue to send our love and keep those affected first hand in our thoughts and prayers.

Hussle passed away on Sunday, March 31 after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an altercation with another man outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. He was just 33.

As fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn his loss, Posey was among those to reflect on her time spent with the late rapper and the impact he had on those around him.

“My heart hurts. I know you’re never supposed to question God… but we all need answers,” Posey wrote at the time. “I guess some things will never make sense. The very man who tried to make a difference in his community was a victim to it & that really makes me sick.”

“I hate that I didn’t get to really talk to you too much Friday. I know you were full of light & inspiration,” she continued. “The love you gave Lauren alone was a beautiful thing to get a glimpse of.”

“Praying for your family, your beautiful kids, & someone I’ve seriously grown to care about, LL,” Posey’s post concluded. “Stay strong. We all love you!”

Shortly after his death, Hussle and his legacy were celebrated with a memorial service held at Los Angeles’ staple center. The service was attended by more than 20,000 fans, as well as the late rapper’s colleagues and family, including his children, Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom.