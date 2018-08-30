Paris and Prince Jackson Honor Father Michael Jackson in Iconic Style at His 60th Birthday Bash

Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, and the King of Pop would have celebrated his 60th birthday on Aug. 29. To mark the occasion, his family and friends celebrated the singer with a massive bash, honoring the late star in true Jackson style.

The party, dubbed the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration, was held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and two of Jackson’s children took the stage to honor their father, PEOPLE shares.

Jackson’s son Prince, 21, and his daughter, 20-year-old Paris, were among those in attendance, taking to the stage to honor their father with a moving speech.

Paris wore a hot pink hi-low gown with a ruffled skirt and rhinestone embellishments, while her brother opted for a red marching band-inspired jacket as a nod to his father’s frequent embrace of the style.

Both siblings sported matching black sneakers emblazoned with the word “tribute” rhinestoned on the soles.

They also accepted an award on his behalf, which Prince can be seen holding in the photo above. The honor was the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award, given to Michael by the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and presented to Prince and Paris by Taylor’s grandson Quinn Tivey and Diana Ross’s son, Evan Ross.

“It is extremely a privilege and an honor to be here accepting an award not only for something my dad was so passionate about, but someone he held so very near and dear to his heart, and a foundation that he worked so hard to strive and make the goals that they are achieving right now,” Prince told the crowd.

“The way my father like to lead his life, he liked to lead by example and he never thought that he was too big,” he continued. “The King of Pop, the biggest entertainer in the world, he never thought he was too big for any person, no matter what it is that you did or where you came from. I think it’s important to do this to make this world a better place.”

While Paris was happy to let her brother do the talking on stage, she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet before the event that she and Prince have their own ways of paying tribute to their dad.

“We honor him in our own way, and I don’t really expect anyone else to understand besides this dude right here,” Paris shared. “I’m just happy to be with him.”

Guests at the bash included Tito and Jackie Jackson, Ashlee Simpson, Vanessa Hudgens, Usher, Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union and Mark Ronson, and attendees were treated to a performance of Michael’s Cirque Du Soleil show, Michael Jackson ONE.

Photo Credit: Getty / Lester Cohen