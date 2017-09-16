Paris Jackson Camps Topless in the Desert

Paris Jackson is all about living as her natural self on Instagram, and her latest shirtless photos are proof of that.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson documented her camping trip to Joshua Tree, California, all over social media. In several photos, Paris can be seen enjoying her time in the desert topless.

Shirtless photos like these have become a norm for the aspiring actress, as she seemingly prefers the natural look.

One of the photo shows her sipping tea out of a burnt can with the caption “recalibration.”

The second shows her in a tent and included a more thorough caption.

“If only every morning could be like this,” she wrote.

