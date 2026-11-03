Paris Jackson Seeks $600 Million From Father Michael’s Estate After Executor Allegedly Withholds Inheritance

Paris Jackson is preparing for a legal battle, as she seeks $600 million from her late father Michael’s estate.

In a court filing obtained by Page Six, Paris accused the estate’s longtime executor John Branca of keeping her and her brothers, Prince and Bigi, from receiving their inheritance.

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She is asking a judge to order the executor to make a preliminary $600 million distribution to the Michael Jackson Family Trust.

Paris claimed in the filing that there was no legitimate reason to withhold the money from the King of Pop’s children. She also stated that while she and her siblings’ trust remains unfunded, the estate has generated billions of dollars.

Michael’s only daughter further stated that Branca has an “iron grip” over her and her brothers and controls when and if they receive money from the estate.

The late pop star hired Branca in 1985. He left Jackson’s financial team in 2006, then returned in 2009, just eight days before the “Thriller” hitmaker died.

He is the chairman of The Michael Jackson Company.

Paris pointed out in her petition that her father’s will states that she and her brothers should start receiving funds from their respective portions of the trust when they turned 21. However, she said that never happened. Instead, they received small amounts that Branca approved of.

Paris notably started challenging the estate last year. One example was Paris objecting to Branca’s alleged “non-contractual gifts” to colleagues. However, Paris claimed her concerns and objections were met with “scorched earth litigation,” public attacks, and a multi-million dollar reduction in the funds sent to her and her siblings.

In a statement to Page Six, a spokesperson with the Michael Jackson Estate addressed the legal situation.

“Ms. Jackson’s counsel is well aware that the Estate is prevented from fully funding the charitable foundation and the individual trusts for the beneficiaries until several legal hurdles have been removed, including, in particular, the ongoing IRS litigation, where they sought $700 million in taxes and penalties from the Estate,” the statement reads.

The spokesperson further stated, “While we were able to secure a ruling to significantly reduce that amount, the matter has not been settled and could still change. Further, the claim that the executor has withheld or ‘cut’ payments is a complete fabrication. More than $200 million has already been distributed to or for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries.”

“The Estate looks forward to the time when all issues are resolved,” the spokesperson added. “So that the charitable foundation and trusts can be fully funded as Michael wanted.”

Michael died on June 25, 2009, from acute propofol intoxication compounded by anti-anxiety benzodiazepines, including lorazepam, midazolam, and diazepam. He was 50 years old.

The King of Pop shared Paris and Prince with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, while he had Bigi (formerly nicknamed Blanket) via surrogate.