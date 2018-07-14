Paris Jackson Comes out as Bisexual

Paris Jackson came out as bisexual during a question and answer session with fans on Instagram Saturday.

Jackson, 20, invited fans to ask questions using the new Instagram Questions feature. One fan simply asked, “Are you bi?”

“That’s what you guys call it, so I guess, but who needs labels,” Jackson wrote.

Later, someone asked if she was in a relationship with supermodel Cara Delevingne, but that was one line she refused to cross.

“None of yourgoddamn business,” she replied.

Jackson did answer many other questions, although she was a little confused by fans asking if her father, the late Michael Jackson, was still alive. “Why do you guys keep asking me this?” she replied.

Jackson sparked dating rumors with Delevingne back in March, when the two were seen hanging out with Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song in Los Angeles. Paparazzi saw Jackson and Delevingne kissing. Jackson also shared a photo of Delevingne standing on a bed.

However, Jackson has also dated men. At the time of her first in-depth interview with Rolling Stone in January 2017, she was dating drummer Michael Snoddy. The two got matching tattoos to show a shared love of the band Motley Crue. Jackson has “Motley” tattooed on the inside of her lip, while Snoddy has “Crue” tattooed in the same spot.

She also dated soccer player Chester Castellaw in 2015. According to The Blast, the two were seen together again in January 2018.

Jackson’s Instagram confessional Saturday came while she is shooting a movie, just two weeks after the death of her grandfather, Joe Jackson.

Jackson paid tribute to her famous family’s patriarch by sharing a photo of her holding Joe’s hand in the hospital.

“Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” Jackson wrote on social media. “Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect and so much pride in their hearts for you. Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating and proud to be a Jackson.”

Jackson is Michael Jackson’s only daughter. Her siblings are Prince Jackson, 21, and Prince “Blanket” Jackson, 16. In recent years, Blanket has been known as Bigi.

Jackson told fans Bigi probably does not have an Instagram page because he would be bullied on social media. “Also he likes his privacy,” Jackson wrote.

