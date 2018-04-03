Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Spark Dating Rumors

Are Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne dating? The two have been sparking romance rumors for weeks as they spend lots of PDA-filled time together in public and on social media.

Despite being photographed in the middle of a smooch last week, the two are just friends — for now.

“They have a flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” a source told PEOPLE. “Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

Jackson, who hasn’t publicly spoken about her sexuality, and Delevingne, 25, first spurred rumors when they posted a video of themselves cuddling in bed watching the film Carol.

In the clip shared to Jackson’s Instagram Stories thread, the two girls can be seen lying in bed together while watching the 2015 film that stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as love interests in an increasingly complicated setting.

Jackson also posted an Instagram photo of Delevingne standing on a bed in a goofy pose with her arms outstretched and left leg in the air.

The only daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson simply captioned the post, “a r t .”

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo, who the outlet reports hit it off at the MTV Movie Awards in May 2017, were seen kissing, hugging and dancing while on a double date with Jackson’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song.

The outlet published paparazzi footage of the quartet having a fun night out. The screencapped photos from the video captured show Jackson and Delevingne sharing a passionate kiss towards the end of the date.

Last month, the Daily Mail also published photos of Jackson and the Suicide Squad actress holding hands while out with friends in London.

Jackson’s latest known relationship was with Michael Snoddy. The pair broke up in February 2017 after dating for less than a year.

As for Delevingne, she spoke to Glamour last year about her “sexual fluidity.”

“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking,” Delevingne said. “It’s ‘So you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying!’ …. Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed. Imagine if I got married to a man. Would people be like… ‘She lied to us!’ It’s like, no.”

Delevingne recently finished making London Fields with Amber Heard and also stars in the upcoming Life in a Year.