Paris Jackson Breaks Silence for First Time Since ‘Leaving Neverland’ Release

Paris Jackson is dispelling rumors from tabloids that she feels a certain way about the sexual abuse allegations against her late father.

The 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson took to Twitter to slam a Gay Star News tweet that stated, “Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael, is innocent of sex abuse claims.”

In her tweet, which has since been deleted, Jackson made sure to note that she hasn’t said one particular way or another how she feels about the allegations against her dad.

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life,” she tweeted, according to Entertainment Tonight. “You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though.”

y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “Y’all take my life more seriously than I do. Calm yo tittaaaaysss.”

Jackson’s tweets came after HBO aired Leaving Neverland on Sunday and Monday. The two-part documentary detailed allegations of sexual abuse leveled against Michael Jackson, featuring interviews with accusers James Safechuk and Wade Robson, both of whom said they were sexually abused by Michael starting when they were children.

Safechuk and Robson claim they engaged in sexual relationships with Jackson that started when they were 10 and 7 years old, respectively.

The special has been controversial in nature, with some viewers speaking out in support of Safechuk and Robson and others questioning their reliability.

Michael’s family has repeatedly slammed the documentary since its premiere at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Michael’s brother, Jackie Jackson, said he refuses to see Leaving Neverland.

“I don’t care to see it because I know my brother,” Jackie Jackson said. “I don’t have to see that documentary. I know Michael. I’m the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for. What he was all about. Bringing the world together. Making kids happy. That’s the kind of person he was.”

“I want [viewers] to understand and know that this documentary is not telling the truth,” Marlon Jackson added. “There has not been not one piece of evidence that corroborates their story and they’re not interested in doing that.”

The Jackson estate also filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO, calling the documentary “unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself.”

In a special that aired immediately after part two of Leaving Neverland, Oprah Winfrey interviewed Safechuk and Robson, making it clear that she believed the two men and said she was preparing for the backlash that would come from longtime Michael Jackson fans.

“I’m gonna get it,” Winfrey said, as reported by Variety. She argued that the issue of sexual abuse is too important to gloss over, despite how angry it makes Jackson’s fans.

“This movie transcends Michael Jackson,” she said during the taping of the special.