Paris Hilton Reveals Entirely Unrelatable Reason She Hasn’t Seen ‘House of Gucci’

House of Gucci might sound like a movie right up Paris Hilton’s alley, but the socialite still hasn’t seen it. Her reason has nothing to do with not wanting to go to theaters during the coronavirus pandemic or just being busy during the holiday season. No, she hasn’t seen Lady Gaga’s latest movie yet because she’s on a private island with no movie theaters during her honeymoon.

On Wednesday, Hilton was having fun talking movies with her Twitter followers. She asked them to suggest romantic movies. Now, House of Gucci is not that romantic by the end, considering that the film dramatizes Patrizia Reggiani’s assassination of her husband, Maurizio Gucci. Still, one fan brought up the movie, even adding, “It’s not romantic at all, but it’s very entertaining.”

“I want to watch it. But it’s only playing in Movie theatres and I’m on my honeymoon on a private island,” Hilton replied. This response got plenty of laughs from Twitter. Some were surprised that she wouldn’t have connections to get a screener DVD. Others wondered why anyone would visit a private island without a movie theater. That does not sound fun. Scroll on to see some of the hilarious responses to Hilton’s tweet.

Hilton, 40, is now on a honeymoon holiday tour with her husband Carter Reum. They stopped in Bora Bora, a private estate on Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, and London for Christmas, reports PEOPLE. They stayed at The Biltmore Mayfair during their London stop. They are documenting their trip for a YouTube series Hilton called My Dream Honeymoon.

“This has definitely been such a special Christmas to remember,” Hilton told PEOPLE. “Spending Christmas during my honeymoon with Carter has been my favorite so far because this is our first Christmas being married. I love being a wife.”

Reum, 40, and Hilton tied the knot in November at a private estate in Los Angeles. The wedding was filmed for Hilton’s Peacock series Paris in Love. The couple got engaged in February. This is Hilton’s first marriage, although she was previously engaged to Chris Zylka before they called off their wedding in 2018. Reum has a daughter from a previous relationship. Hilton and Reum, a venture capitalist, started daring in November 2019.

Hilton must have had some free time during the honeymoon to respond to fans who offered their picks for romantic movies. She got a kick out of seeing fans suggest projects Hilton starred in, including The Simple Life, The Hottie & The Nottie, Bottoms Up, and Pledge This!.

House of Gucci hit theaters on Nov. 24 and stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci. The movie tracks their relationship and the downfall of the Gucci family, which lost control of their namesake brand while Patrizia plotted Maurizio’s murder. It was directed by Ridley Scott, with a screenplay by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. It is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

The Gucci family has not been happy with their portrayal in the film. Scott has shrugged off their complaints. In an interview with Total Film, he said he tried to be as “respectful as possible by being as factual as possible” in the movie. He thought the family’s complaints about Al Pacino being cast as Aldo Gucci were insulting. “How could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me! You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so f—ing lucky,” he said.