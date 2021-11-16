Paris Hilton’s New Husband Has 9-Year-Old Daughter He’s Only Met Once, Report Claims

Paris Hilton’s new husband, Carter Reum, is father to a never-before-revealed daughter whom Page Six reports he only has seen once since her birth nine years ago. The entrepreneur, 40, who wed the Hilton heiress, also 40, on Nov. 11, reportedly fathered a child with Laura Bellizzi, who appeared on the VH1 reality show Secrets of Aspen and previously dated Mel Gibson.

Reum’s representative told Page Six in response to the report, “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

The outlet’s source continued that Reum’s daughter has been “triggered” seeing coverage of her father’s wedding, as she feels “left out” of his life. “Also, she saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him,” the insider continued. “She just wants to really complete the missing pieces of her puzzle.”

“She’s at that age where self-identity is so important, and children want to know who they are and where they come from. It’s important for him to help her with that,” they continued, adding that it’s not about Reum or Bellizzi, but “making the child whole” by allowing her into her father’s life. “She is absolutely an amazing little girl. She has so much love to give. And she wants to give it to him, his family and whoever he chooses to love,” they continued.

A second source told the outlet that the “pain” Reum’s daughter feels is indescribable, as she is of an age where she “wants her paternal family to hear her and know her,” adding, “He may not claim or love her, but she claims and loves him and his family.”

Hilton and Reum tied the knot her late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate last week in a star-studded ceremony that kicked off a weekend filled with wedding events, including a carnival theme for the couple. In attendance at the ceremony were stars including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Emma Roberts.