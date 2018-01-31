Paris Hilton Is a Kim Kardashian Clone in New Yeezy Campaign

Paris Hilton fans know that the heiress was once close with Kim Kardashian, and the pair has recently rekindled their friendship. Now, they’re taking things to the next level, with Hilton turning into a literal clone of Kardashian for the Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

To promote Kanye West‘s latest collection, Hilton donned several street style looks that Kardashian herself has recently worn, complete with long, ice-blonde hair à la the mom of three.

In the snaps, Hilton walks the street in full Yeezy gear, copying Kardashian’s paparazzi shots with accessories like a lollipop and coffee cup in hand.

Kardashian made sure to give credit to Hilton, referring to her as “The OG” in her caption.

“The OG @ParisHilton #YEEZYSEASON6,” she wrote.

Hilton also shared a few of the shots on her Instagram page, writing, “So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign.”

The pair is even matching down to their massive engagement rings, although Hilton’s came from her fiancé, Chris Zylka.

Kardashian also enlisted a few other lookalikes to sport the new styles for West’s campaign, sharing those shots on her Instagram as well.

The photos feature the models carrying ice cream at a McDonald’s, waiting on the sidewalk and walking down the street in unison, each woman wearing a long blonde wig and plenty of Yeezy.

Models also include Instagram influencers and family friends, including Kylie Jenner’s best friend JordynWoods.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian