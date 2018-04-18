Paris Hilton Weighs in on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloé Kardashian recently gave birth to her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, just days after Thompson became the subject of a very public cheating scandal.

Since then, plenty of people, from those on the internet to those in Kardashian’s inner circle, have weighed in, with the latest being Kardashian family friend Paris Hilton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ spoke to Hilton, who was with sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, and while Hilton declined to comment on the specifics of Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship, she did note that Thompson should treat the reality personality “like a queen.”

The heiress added that she thinks all Kardashian is focusing on is her new daughter.

“I’m sending her the best ’cause I love her,” Hilton said. “She’s a strong woman and she’ll get through this.”

When asked what she would do should she be in Kardashian’s shoes, Hilton praised fiancé Chris Zylka, saying, “That would never happen to me, my man is amazing.”

Hilton and Zylka got engaged around the New Year while on a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told People at the time. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

The couple first met eight years ago, reconnecting two years ago and making things Instagram official last February.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton said of Zylka. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

Zylka was equally as effusive about his bride-to-be.

“Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out,” the 32-year-old said. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Photo Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com