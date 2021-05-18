Paris Hilton Reveals She's Still in Touch With Britney Spears

✖

Paris Hilton is still sending love to Britney Spears after all their years together in the spotlight. The socialite opened up about her relationship with the pop star to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, revealing that the two have stayed in contact even recently amid Spears' conservatorship battle.

"I love her," Hilton said of Spears. "I was actually texting her last week, and she's just so sweet and down to earth and really an amazing woman. I'm so proud of her." The Simple Life alum added that she approves of her friend's longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I think they're really cute together," she told the outlet, teasing that he "needs to" really care about Spears. This isn't the first time Hilton has spoken in recent years about her relationship with Spears, telling The Sunday Times in August 2020 of the "Womanizer" singer's conservatorship, "It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her."

Spears herself has spoken out about the court battle involving father Jamie Spears, addressing the controversy amid the #FreeBritney movement and shortly after the release of Framing Britney Spears. "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she wrote on Instagram in March. "For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!"

She continued that while she didn't watch the entire documentary following her rise to fame and fall from grace in the media's eyes, what she did watch made her feel "embarrassed by the light they put me in." Spears "cried for two weeks" after seeing the documentary and admitted she would still cry when thinking about it. "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!!" she concluded. "Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"

Also during her interview Monday, Hilton addressed her own recent developments, including the impending wedding to fiancé Carter Reum. "I'm so excited to be his wife, and I can't wait for the next phase in my life," she gushed. A new Peacock series following Hilton's wedding prep titled Paris in Love will show another side to the iconic socialite. "With my documentary, I opened up in so many ways but I want people to see that I did find my happy ending," Hilton explains of her 2020 documentary, This Is Paris. "It's just the next phase of my life, and it's just gonna be exciting to share that with my fans."