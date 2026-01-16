Pamela Anderson Wants an Apology From Seth Rogen, Says She Felt ‘Yucky’ Seeing Him at Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson isn’t mincing words when it comes to her feelings about Seth Rogen.

The Naked Gun actress, 58, revealed that she felt “yucky” seeing the Pam & Tommy producer at the 2026 Golden Globes in a candid conversation Thursday on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, revealing that she “left” after presenting Rose Byrne with her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

“Seth Rogen, he did that [show] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” she told Cohen. “Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.’”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“He was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close,” Anderson told Cohen after he asked if the two had run into each other at Sunday’s award ceremony. “I was just like, ‘I’m not chopped liver over here.’ I felt a little bit weird about it.”

Anderson admitted “it just felt a little yucky” being in close proximity with Rogen, adding, “But eventually, hopefully he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters.”

The Last Showgirl actress continued that as a “public person,” one’s life is “free game,” but she felt that the show about the 1995 sex tape scandal with her ex, Tommy Lee, was a step too far. “Your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for a TV series,” she said. “That pissed me off a little bit.”

Seth Rogen at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Anderson said she fantasized about telling Rogen off at the Golden Globes, even though she ultimately avoided him altogether. “I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did,” she told Cohen. “And really told him how I felt.”

Despite the awkward encounter, Anderson said she wasn’t going to let the issue bother her, noting that “everything’s good,” and acknowledging, “I mean there’s worse things going on in the world.”