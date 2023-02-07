Pamela Anderson Launches New Food Network Cooking Show

Pamela Anderson is bringing fans into the kitchen with her for a new series on Food Network Canada. The actress shares her love of plant-based cooking in the new series, Pamela's Cooking With Love, which is set to begin production this summer and is expected to premiere in 2024, according to an announcement made Monday by Corus Studios.

Pamela's Cooking With Love will follow the Baywatch star as she collaborates with famous and celebrated chefs to create plant-based meals and menus for her family and friends at her home in Canada. The show is focused on how the Pamela, a Love Story star "is fueled by a craving to learn more about cooking and how she can use food to take entertaining to the next level. She works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family," according to the announcement.

"Whether it is a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire -- Pamela shines as a host and sous-chef," the press release continues. "Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally," Anderson added in a statement of her own.

Pamela's Cooking With Love is just one of the two projects Anderson is working on with Fireworks Media Group, as the former Playboy model is also in production on the second season of her show Pamela's Garden of Eden, which chronicles Anderson's "quest to transform her grandmother's six-acre legacy property on Vancouver Island."

"Corus Studios is proud to collaborate with Pamela Anderson on these two series as we work together to share her passion for food and entertaining with both a Canadian and international audience," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, in a statement. "Pamela's Cooking With Love is the perfect companion series to Pamela's Garden of Eden, and services our commitment to authentic story-telling and building a premium library of content for the global market." Pamela's Cooking With Love is expected to premiere in 2024 on Food Network Canada.