Pamela Anderson’s New Photo Shoot Has Instagram Talking

Pamela Anderson is looking gorgeous as ever in her newest photo shoot. The former Baywatch star posed for W magazine and took to Instagram on Wednesday to unleash a look at the revealing shots.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

While speaking with the publication, Anderson explained that she and her photographer friend, Luke Gilford, had a specific direction with the photo shoot.

"We wanted to play with a bunch of different characters and I'm so much into fantasy and playing characters," Anderson said. "With each outfit, we created a different character. It was just really fun."

Up Next: Pamela Anderson Goes 'Pretty In Pink' With Skintight Dress

@wmag @lukegilford @stellamccartney A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

In the glamorous spread, the 50-year-old mother of two rocked a selection of Stella McCartney suits and skirts.

Anderson says that McCartney is a part of her "fashion family," which also includes Dolce & Gabbana and Vivienne Westwood.

"I just support my friends. Vivienne, of course, and Andreas [Kronthaler] are doing really fabulous, crazy, wild stuff," she says. "I did their last campaign with Juergen Teller. I love working with them, they're like family. And Stella is like family. I guess that's my little world. Dolce & Gabbana are really cool, but I don't like that they have fur. But they're funny and really sweet, and very generous and really good to my boys. I have nothing bad to say about them."

More: Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Slender Figure In New Photo

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Even though Anderson once said the "social media thing was crap," she has been able to connect with her fans online by posting some of the shots like the ones seen in her W magazine photo shoot. However, her primary concern is for young people that use social media.

"I worry about young people whose self-worth is based on how many followers they have or how many likes they have," she says. "That's why I'm writing a book right now called The Sensual Revolution which is about desensitization."

When Anderson isn't posing for steamy photo shoots, she likes to remain involved in the fashion world. Most recently, she was seated front row at Dolce Gabbana to support her sons with ex Tommy Lee – Dylan Lee and Brandon Lee – who are modeling "just for fun."

"Brandon gets to be an actor on the runway, and just eats it up and loves it," she said. "My other son has this plan for his life and is very ambitious and all about the music, so it doesn't really want to do any of this stuff; he turns down stuff all the time. He's very calculated, while Brandon is very on his sleeve."