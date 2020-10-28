Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Fall Victim to Fraud After Someone Maxes out Their Credit Cards

✖

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne were recently the victims of fraud after someone "maxed out" the celebrity couple's credit cards. Sharon broke the news on Tuesday's episode of The Talk, when the panel started discussing the recent burglary of Conan O'Brien's late-night show set, which resulted in the loss of several laptops and other production equipment.

"That's so wrong," Sharon said of the theft, which O'Brien brought up during his Monday night show. "You know what, he's trying to give everyone some entertainment to make people feel as normal as possible. A little fun at the end of every day. It's wrong." Sharon added that there was another instance of theft in her own life that was equally "wrong."

"It's my Kelly's birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift," she explained of daughter Kelly Osbourne, who turned 36 Tuesday. "I give my credit card and they come back and say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.' I say, 'Just try it again'… still didn't go through.... I hand them Ozzy's."

"Then, they come back and go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.' Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card," she continued. "I called through to the credit card company and they go, 'No, no, no, you're maxed out, so is Ozzy.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store.'" When co-host Eve asked, "So wait, was it fraud?" Sharon confirmed that she was the victim of fraudulent financial activity, but that the credit card company was working to correct the charges.

As for O'Brien, the comedian's set at Los Angeles' famous Largo at the Coronet nightclub was burglarized after he moved in to start production amid the coronavirus pandemic while also supporting the entertainment venue during the shutdown. The late night host explained Monday "someone broke into our little theater and took some of our equipment."

In addition to laptops being used to conduct Zoom interviews, the show also had its slate stolen, a piece of production equipment used to mark the start of a scene and to synchronize audio and picture. "That's the lowest. I can't think of anything lower," O'Brien said of the theft. "Okay, the laptops — fine. [But] you took the slate? That's crazy." He joked to sidekick Andy Richter, "What kind of new low is this for us? Man, just for the laugh alone, maybe it's worth it."