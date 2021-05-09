Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Daughter Aimee: What to Remember
Fans know the Osbourne family relatively well through reality TV, music and celebrity news, though some may not even realize there is one member who avoids the public eye. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, did not participate in the family's reality show The Osbournes when it was on. These days, she is reportedly on bad terms with some of her siblings.
John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne became a household name as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, and his family followed him into fame when they became MTV stars starting in 2002. However, Aimee eschewed the spotlight through all of those years and continues to do so today. Even as her family has expanded into more mediums and formats like radio and talk shows, Aimee remains reclusive. That might have made it all the more surprising this week when fans learned that Kelly Osbourne is not on speaking terms with her.
At 16 years old, Aimee was the eldest when she chose not to participate in The Osbournes. She even moved out of the family home to avoid the cameras, beginning a perceived severance from her family's lifestyle. Many applauded her for this decision, though plenty of others knew nothing about it.
These days, things appear to be good between Aimee and her parents, at least. Pictures emerged in January of 2020 showing Sharon and Aimee out on a shopping trip in Los Angeles, proving that they are on good terms. Fans were heartened by the sight of them back together, especially in light of Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Disease diagnosis.
Now, many fans are looking for details and updates about the Osbourne family's most private daughter. Here is what fans know about Aimee Osbourne.
Denying Fame
For many fans, it is hard to imagine why Aimee gave up the chance to be a reality TV star — especially at the age of 16. For her, it wasn't even much of a decision, as she explained in an interview with Nylon back in 2015.
"I think, you know, when people say, 'Why the choice?' It didn't even feel like, 'Should I or shouldn't I?'" she said. "It was just not my aspiration."
"Everywhere you went people wanted to know everything, and that when you're growing up that can be kind of intimidating," she added. "The idea of kind of letting it all out there at that point, at around 15... Nobody at 15 wants anybody to see how goofy their parents are."
In an interview with The Independent the following year, Aimee offered more clarity, saying that she was not so much avoiding the fame itself as her family's distinctive brand. "I'm not some weirdo depressed daughter that's afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day; I just didn't choose to do the show," she said.prevnext
Sharon's 'Regret'
While Aimee's departure was necessary to get the TV show made, it did leave her parents conflicted, as Sharon admitted recently. During her time as a co-host on The Talk, Sharon talked about the heartbreak of losing Aimee during the show.
"I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16, and I regret every day that she did," Sharon explained.prevnext
Family Drama
View this post on Instagram
The TV show was not the only time family drama came between Aimee and her parents, either. She told The Independent that things got tense between her and her mother during her teenage years, especially as she tried to distance herself from her family's infamous antics.
"I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away," she said. "[Mum] was hurt and we definitely had a tough time with disagreements. I'm more reserved and my private life is very important."
Despite her distance from the rest of the family, Aimee also took it hard when her parents briefly separated in 2016. At the time, she made the above post on Instagram, apparently making a cryptic comment on the split.prevnext
TV Debut
In fact, while Aimee avoided The Osbournes, she did make her TV debut on MTV while the show was on the air. The production she appeared in could not have contrasted more with The Osbournes — it was a TV movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights, the 1847 novel by Emily Bronte.
Aimee starred alongside Mike Vogel, Christopher Masterson and Erika Christensen in the modern re-telling of a literary classic. For those interested, this early-2000s artifact is available for around $7 on DVD or $2.99 digitally on Amazon.
Aimee later did voice work for an animated feature called Postman Pat, and appeared in several TV documentaries about her father. According to IMDb, she even made brief appearances on The Osbournes, though all went uncredited.prevnext
Her Music
These days, Aimee's main focus seems to be her own musical endeavor, ARO. The project is named with her initials, and is best-described as synth-pop. It is influenced by artists like Kate Bush and Portishead, and has already had some big hits, including one cinematic music video for "Raining Gold."prevnext
Siblings
While Aimee is clearly on good terms with Sharon and, presumably, her mother, things are not the same with her siblings. She has admitted that she is on strange terms with her younger siblings, Jack and Kelly, even to this day.
"I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," she told The Independent. "Do we socialize? No."
According to a report by The Daily Mail, Aimee and Kelly were actually next door neighbors in 2014, when Kelly bought the house next door to Aimee's in West Hollywood for around $2 million. The following year, however, both sisters put their houses up for sale.
Aimee has three other siblings as well, all from Ozzy Osbourne's first marriage to Thelma Riley. Elliott, Jessica and Louis Osbourne are 53, 47 and 44 years old respectively, making them nearly a decade older than Aimee.prevnext
Kelly Weighs In
Kelly Osbourne joined us today!! Kelly and Dax travel back to their MTV days! Enjoy! 🍒 @KellyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/2CjoUCiK5r— Armchair Expert Podcast (@ArmchairExpPod) May 3, 2021
Kelly Osbourne gave a blunt update on the status of her sibling relationship with Aimee on Monday, April 30 during an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. She said: "Aimee, who has always preferred to stay out of the spotlight, is an accomplished singer who also has a few acting credits under her belt. We don't talk. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."prevnext
Personal Life
0commentsView this post on Instagram
Thank you for your patience. Staying connected all of the time can be tricky when you want to do it with authenticity & meaning, which is what I only ever want to share with you all. This upcoming EP has been a wild ride to say the least. Thank you for sticking by me. I hope you will feel that it was worth the wait. New #aro_officialmusic coming soon🖤
As previously noted, Aimee values her privacy above all else, having grown up in the home of an active rock star. She may not share everything with fans, but according to a report by Closer Weekly, we can say with some certainty that she is not married and does not have children. In 2016, she told The Independent that she lives alone in Los Angeles, and declined to share any details on her romantic life.
Aimee's last musical release was in 2016 and her last social media post was in 2018, so there is no telling if or when she will choose to share something with fans again.prev