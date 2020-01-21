Sharon Osbourne Breaks Down in Tears Amid Husband Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne grew emotional when speaking of her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s Parkinson’s diagnosis during a Tuesday appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America. Speaking about the affect the diagnosis has had on her husband’s life, Osbourne broke down in tears as she stated her belief that Ozzy will one day return to the stage.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: “The hardest thing is watching someone you love suffer.” Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne’s kids @JackOsbourne and @KellyOsbourne open up about their family’s new normal after their father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/8ayAFwOi9M — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

“He’s gonna get back up there and he’s gong do what he loved to do,” she said, wiping away tears. “I know it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Black Sabbath rocker was forced to postpone his world tour and remained largely secluded while he recovered at home following a fall and his February diagnosis with the neurodegenerative disease, something that he described as being extremely difficult.

“Coming from a working class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job,” he told Robin Roberts. “And so when I see my wife goin’ to work, my kids goin’ to work, everybody’s doing – tryin’ to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

“But you know, put it this way – I’m a lot better now than I was last February. I was in a shocking state,” he added.

Now, as the family looks at the next steps in Ozzy’s battle, which includes “going to a professional in Switzerland,” they are also helping him step back into the studio.

“We have all played a role,” his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, explained. “But the only thing I know is what can I do to make him smile? I know going to the studio makes him happy. That’s what I did. Everything else was him.”

Earlier this month, Ozzy released his first new music in a decade, his single “Ordinary Man.” He is slated to an album of the same name on Feb. 21 of this year, and he is looking forward to hopefully getting back on the road sometime soon.

“I wanna see my people, you know. I miss them so much,” he said, crediting his fans for giving him an overwhelming amount of support.

“They’re my air, you know,” he said. “I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have – a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”