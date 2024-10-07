Cardi B Reacts to Plastic Surgery Claims After Welcoming Baby No. 3

'Do y'all think I went and got surgery in two days?' the rapper clapped back at critics.

Cardi B has vigorously denied all allegations of undergoing plastic surgery following the birth of her third child. The 31-year-old artist, who welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 7 with her estranged partner Offset, took to social media to address the persistent rumors about her postpartum body.

On Oct. 5, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shared two side-by-side full-length photos on X (formerly Twitter) to demonstrate the consistency of her physique. She captioned the post, "Y'all really need to relax... This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE."

The "WAP" hitmaker explained that her figure might have appeared exaggerated in previous images due to her use of shapewear. "My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja on," she clarified. Addressing the timeline of the accusations, Cardi B questioned the logic behind the rumors, stating, "Y'all was just praising my body couple days ago… do y'all think I went and got surgery in two days?"

Cardi B's swift return to public life and the gym after childbirth sparked initial controversy. Just over a week postpartum, she shared footage of herself working out, which led to criticism from some fans concerned about her rapid return to exercise.

In response to these concerns, Cardi B explained the differences in her postpartum experiences. "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two," she stated. She emphasized that her current routine focuses on cardio, adding, "I'm not doing [heavy] lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active."

During the Instagram Live session on Oct. 7, Cardi B offered more details about her recent pregnancy and delivery. "I don't know what it was, but this baby was not hard for me at all. I popped this baby out," she revealed. "I pushed the baby in seven minutes, and when I gave birth, no lie, in one day, I had such a burst of energy. I wanted to conquer the world."

The rapper contrasted this experience with her previous pregnancies, particularly the birth of her son Wave, which she described as more challenging. "When I gave birth to my son, it took me a minute to even walk," she shared, advising her followers, "Not every pregnancy is the same, and we don't all have the same bodies. Allow yourself to heal."

Amidst these discussions, Cardi B also addressed the ongoing speculation about plastic surgery. She reminded her audience of a procedure she underwent in January, stating, "In January right after I shot 'Like What,' I went and got surgery. I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed, and I also went to fix certain things with my fibrosis."

These rumors coincide with personal challenges for the rapper, who is navigating a divorce from Offset amid allegations of infidelity. Despite these difficulties, Cardi B appears to remain focused on her health and career.

Medical experts support Cardi B's stance on the implausibility of immediate postpartum surgery. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons recommends a minimum six-month wait after delivery before considering cosmetic procedures, allowing for proper healing of abdominal tissues.