Osmond Family Sibling Dies on New Year’s Day: Wayne Osmond Was 73

The first of the famous Osmond siblings to pass away, Wayne Osmond, died peacefully on Jan. 1 following a massive stroke, surrounded by his wife and five children.

“Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children,” the family announced in a statement obtained by KTVX. “His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert.”

His brother Donny Osmond shared an emotional tribute on social media: “Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother.”

Born in 1951 in Ogden, Utah, Wayne began his musical journey in a barbershop quartet with brothers Alan, Merrill, and Jay, performing at their local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their breakthrough came in 1961 when Andy Williams’ father discovered them during a Disneyland performance, leading to regular appearances on The Andy Williams Show.

Known for his perfect pitch and guitar skills, Wayne helped arrange the group’s harmonies. After adding brothers Donny and Jimmy to the lineup, The Osmonds achieved significant success, including a No. 1 hit with “One Bad Apple” in 1971. The group evolved from barbershop harmony to pop-rock sensations, producing hits like “Crazy Horses” and “Love Me for a Reason.

Jay Osmond, who shared a particularly close bond with Wayne, expressed his grief: “Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades. What gives me joy is to know that my brother ‘Wings’ has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now.”

Wayne retired from performing in 2012 following treatment for a brain tumor that left him with hearing impairment. He made two final appearances with the group: a performance in Honolulu in 2018 and a special reunion on The Talk in 2019 to celebrate sister Marie’s birthday.

Merrill Osmond shared touching words about his brother’s character: “My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in. I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile.” Wayne is survived by his wife, former Miss Utah Kathlyn Louise White, whom he married in 1974, their five children, and his siblings.