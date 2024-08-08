Grammy Winning Musician Dies After Suffering Stroke in 2023: Shaun Martin Was 45

Grammy-winning musician Shaun Martin, a member of the jazz fusion group Snarky Puppy, has died. Martin passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the age of 45, the band announced in a statement shared to its social media accounts. Although Martin's cause of death wasn't disclosed, Variety reported he suffered a massive stroke in April of 2023 and had been "under constant medical supervision since."

"Yesterday, we lost a music legend and, more importantly, a beautiful, luminous human being," Snarky Puppy wrote in remembrance of Martin. "Shaun Martin touched so many people during his life and through the beautiful immortality of music, will continue to do so. There's so much that can be said but words can't do justice. RIP."

A seven-time Grammy winner – three for his work with Snarky Puppy, and four as part of his recordings with Gospel singer Kirk Franklin – Martin's interest in music began when he started to learn the piano when he was just four-years-old, according to the Dallas Observer. He later took up classical and jazz music before attending Weatherford College and the University of North Texas. And became skilled in the clarinet, piano, drums, keyboard, and Minimoog.

Throughout his career, Martin worked with numerous musicians, contributing to Erykah Badu's 2000 album, Mama's Gun, while he was still studying at the University of North Texas. He took home his first Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album for his work as a producer on Franklin's Hero. He went on to win three more Grammys with Franklin, who he first met while in high school when he joined him as a member of the group God's Property. Paying tribute to Martin following his passing, Franklin wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the musician, "so unfair."

In addition to releasing three solo gospel albums – 7 Summers, Focus, and Three-O – Martin is also well-remembered for his work with Snarky Puppy. He served as the keyboard player for the group, and won his most recent Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album with Snarky Puppy in 2023.

According to Martin's Instagram page, a celebration of life service will be held for the musician on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to harlemsfuture18@gmail.com (Credit Union of Texas).

Martin is survived by his son Harlem and his wife, Monica Wilson Martin, who said, "since then it has been our priority to surround him in love, support, and prayer and the best medical care that could be provided. At this point, God has spoken, and we must accept His Will. Thank you to our family and friends who continue to surround us with unwavering love. We kindly ask for your prayers as we navigate this heartbreaking loss being felt in our home, throughout DFW, and ultimately around the world."