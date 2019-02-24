Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga Recruits Manager as Date After Breaking up With Fiance

Just days after calling it quits with her fiancé of two years Christian Carino, singer and actress extraordinaire, Lady Gaga is looking to attend the Academy Awards this year with longtime manager and friend, Bobby Campbell.

According to The Blast, Gaga is taking Campbell as her plus-one when she attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 24, where she is nominated for two Oscars — Best Original Song (“Shallow”) and Best Actress for her role as Ally in the 2018 runaway hit, A Star Is Born, marking actor, Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut.

The outlet also shares exclusively that Gaga’s family will be in tow as she is extremely close to them, including mother Cynthia, sister Natali and father Joe.

As for Campbell, the manager has been a driving force behind Gaga’s creative team known as the “Haus of Gaga” — a team responsible for much of the New York native’s distinctive and individual style. Pieces from the Haus most notably recognized are Gaga’s “disco stick,” “iPod LCD glasses,” “the meat dress” worn at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards and the “egg vessel” she arrived in at the 53rd Grammy Awards.

Gaga was last seen with fiancé, Carino this past January at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but a rep for Gaga confirmed the rumors days after it was speculated that they had called off their engagement a little before the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, where she was seen without her diamond ring. Moreover, Gaga also did not mention Carino in her acceptance speech after her hit song won awards, including the likes of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Song Written for Visuual Media.

Sources for PEOPLE revealed at the time that the relationship “just didn’t work out.”

“Relationships sometimes end,” the source added. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Speculation of the split first hit social media Valentine’s Day, when the singer shared photos of her new tattoos on Instagram, rather than a photo of the couple. Gaga debuted the A Star Is Born-themed ink, which consists of a large tattoo on her spine that pays tribute to her role as Ally in the Best Picture-nominated drama.

The singer first made headlines back in October when she confirmed her engagement to Carino during Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles. Gaga thanked her “fiancé Christian” during the heartfelt speech. Gaga and the talent agent started dating as early as February 2017, when the pair was spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert.

A source previously revealed that finding Carino was a surprise for Gaga, who had just ended a five-year relationship with Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney.

The Oscars air live on Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

