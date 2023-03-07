Oscar Isaac Suffers Disappointing Career Setback

A project that has been on Oscar Isaac's to-do list for years now was just delayed once again. The actor is supposed to star in an off-Broadway production of the play Three Sisters by Anton Checkhov, but The New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) just announced that it must be delayed once again. It sounds like scheduling conflicts have caused this delay once again.

"Unfortunately, new scheduling conflicts have arisen for the production's in-demand artists which proved to be insurmountable in bringing the production to life during the 2022/23 season," read a statement from the NYTW on Tuesday, according to a report by Deadline. However, the project is still not dead. The company said it "hopes to be able to bring this new production to the stage in a future season and joins the community in the disappointment of this second postponement. Because bringing these productions to the stage often takes many months – sometimes years – there will not be a replacement production in the 2022/23 season, which will be shortened to four productions."

This production has been in the works since 2019, and was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is supposed to star Greta Gerwig alongside ISaac, under director Sam Gold. The script comes from Clare Barron and is an adaptation of Chekhov's Three Sisters. It is one of the last plays Chekhov ever wrote, first performed in the year 1901 in Moscow, Russia.

The play is about the Prozorova sisters, and it's not clear what roles Isaac and Gerwig will take. There are three Prozorova sisters as well as one brother, Andrey. One of the sisters is married while Andrey has a love interest named Natalia as well. Meanwhile, there are six soldier characters – as the play is set in a garrison town – and two other side characters. The story stretches across several years, tracking the development of relationships, careers and societal changes.

Isaac is currently starring in a different off-Broadway play with Rachel Brosnahan called The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window by Lorraine Hansberry. The actor is no stranger to the stage, though most fans know him best for his work on TV and in movies. It's unclear exactly which previous engagements kept Three Sisters from moving forward this summer, but Isaac is undeniably a busy man. He has three upcoming movies in pre-productions – Francis Ford Coppola's semi-autobiographical Francis and the Godfather, Ben Stiller's crime thriller London and a film adaptation of the video game franchise Metal Gear Solid. While Isaac has work to do on all these movies, the NYTW promises that Three Sisters will still come to fruition eventually.