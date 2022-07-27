HBO Max Adding a Bunch of A24 Movies in August

The Oscar-winning hits Ex Machina and Room are among the A24 movies reaching HBO Max on Aug. 1. Other A24 movies hitting the streaming platform next month include the Oscar Isaac-Jessica Chastain crime drama A Most Violent Year, Jenny Slate's Obvious Child, and Scarlett Johansson's Under The Skin. A24 already has a relationship with HBO, as it is the studio behind Euphoria.

A24 is an independent studio founded in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges. In just a decade, the company has established itself as a major player in Hollywood. In 2016, A24 released Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, which went on to win the Best Picture Oscar at the 2017 ceremony. Room also earned Brie Larson her Best Actress Oscar, while Ex Machina surprisingly won Best Visual Effects. The Amy Winehouse documentary Amy also won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. Room, Ex Machina, and Amy are among the A24 movies hitting HBO Max at the start of next month.

This year, A24 has already had one of the most acclaimed movies of the year. Everything Everywhere All at Once is the highest-grossing film in the studio's library, grossing over $107.1 million worldwide. A24 also released Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, X, Men, After Yang, and The Sky Is Everywhere this year. The Pete Davidson-starring Bodies Bodies Bodies is the next A24 movie, opening on Aug. 5. Pearl, a prequel to X will be released on Sept. 16.

Although A24 is better known for producing and distributing films, the studio also broke into television production in 2014. A24's biggest television hit is easily HBO's Euphoria. The studio also produced Olivier Assayas' limited series Irma Vep for HBO. Here is the full list of A24 movies joining the HBO Max line-up on Aug. 1, via ScreenRant.