'Orange Is the New Black' Star Engaged After Surprise Proposal

Orange Is the New Black actress Taryn Manning, 42, is engaged to her girlfriend, Anne Cline. The couple got engaged on Friday night while Cline, who is a singer-songwriter, was performing with her band Cline Street and proposed to Manning mid-set. TMZ obtained video footage of the proposal, and Manning is clearly shocked before saying an enthusiastic yes.

TMZ caught up with Manning's rep who confirmed the engagement, with Manning adding that "it was the easiest YES I ever said!" It's unclear how long Manning and Cline have been a couple, but they were first photographed together in March of this year. Not much is known about Cline other than she tours regularly with her band and she's about 15 years younger than Manning.

Manning is perhaps best known for playing Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett In the popular Netflix series, and while she hasn't spoken extensively about her sexuality, Manning identified as straight as recently as 2017. "I’m not gay, meaning I love men,” Manning told PEOPLE, but admitted that she had experimented with women in the past. "I love gay people. I’ve experimented. It’s good. I just prefer men."

Manning made headlines in 2019 when she went on an Instagram rant about her time on Orange Is the New Black and having a career in Hollywood in general. "This show hurt me more than anything has in my life and if this is what I have to do to push what I stand for I will," Manning wrote. "I have to speak out before anything happens to me. F--- fame! This show hurt humans. You will never truly know but many were hurt!"

She continued: "I do not need to ever work again in this town. I've been dropped by everyone for having a backbone. I was dropped because a person terrorizes me daily and them too. So my team, they just turn away. Like a car accident. Rubber neck but don't help. F--- show biz. A disgrace." Manning ended the concerning post, writing: "Not one cast member cares about me. Just watch." The post was eventually deleted and Manning claimed that her account had been hacked.