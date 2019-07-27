‘OITNB’ Star Taryn Manning Claims ‘Not One Cast Member Cares’ About Her

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning had a lot to say about working on the beloved Netflix series. One day after the premiere of the show’s final season, the actress shared a lengthy Instagram post writing that the show “hurt me more than anything has in my life,” and claiming “not one cast member cares about me.”

The new post came after fans were concerned for the actress behind Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, after she posted a message claiming she felt “isolated and terrorized” before missing the premiere of the hit series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The beginning of Manning’s latest post’s caption addressed a variety of subjects, from human trafficking to racism, before she said her “life was stolen from a criminal who’s mentally ILL.” She also wrote: “No one cares to help so I am dedicated to learning how to make a difference.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taryn Manning™ (@tarynmanning) on Jul 27, 2019 at 6:17am PDT

Though she did not call out the series by name, she give references to the Netflix series in her scathing post.

“This show hurt me more than anything has in my life and if this is what I have to do to push what I stand for I will,” Manning wrote. “I have to speak out before anything happens to me. F— fame! This show hurt humans. You will never truly know but many were hurt!”

She continued: “I do not need to ever work again in this town. I’ve been dropped by everyone for having a backbone. I was dropped because a person terrorizes me daily and them too. So my team, they just turn away. Like a car accident. Rubber neck but don’t help. F— show biz. A disgrace.”

Manning ended the concerning post, writing: “Not one cast member cares about me. Just watch.”

Many fans took to the comments section wondering if Manning was O.K. after the explosive post. Despite her claims, series co-star Lori Petti commented on the post, saying: “Hey. I love you.”

“[Thanks] bubs I know you do,” Manning responded. “And I love you. I am giving up everything to speak on how awful this career is and how awful we are treated. How I never knew if I was coming back yet I had seven optional seasons. How I didn’t even know how to plan my life, organize anything cause everything was a secret. Self serving bulls—, for whatever sick agenda. How some of the most dear characters were just not there anymore. My pals. F— this show. This show hurt me so bad.”

The new post followed her first bizarre post, which later prompted Manning to return to the social media platform to say she is “not suicidal.”

“I will call you when I feel like I can talk. I am not Suicidal,” she wrote in response to a friend, who showed their concern on the social media platform. “I am disappointed and heartbroken how little people care for other humans.”

Manning starred on Orange Is the New Black since Season 1. All episodes of the beloved Netflix series are now available to stream.