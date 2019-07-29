‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Taryn Manning Returns to Instagram and Claims She Was Hacked, Deletes Posts

Taryn Manning is claiming her Instagram account was hacked after a series of rants appeared on her page slamming Orange Is The New Black and worrying fans about her mental health. Manning’s profile was restored Sunday after being down for a few hours, with the actress saying she was not behind the prior posts.

“My account is hacked and I am so sorry for these messages:( i am back in now and was able to erase!” Manning’s Instagram bio now reads. She also shared a photo from the series of her and co-star Uzo Aduba, captioning it: “My account was so epically hacked. I am back in and I am sorry.”

Earlier, Manning had posted a rambling rant about a variety of topics, including the Netflix original series which premiered its final season on Friday. She was notably missing from the premiere event.

She also raised concern among fans with a post some interpreted as saying she was suicidal, although she wrote in an update to that post she was not making a point and was not in danger.

“I am not suicidal. You wish,” she amended the initial statement. “I’m crushed and making a point how no one cares when you’re down.”

After a friend specifically asked about her wellbeing in the comments, Manning replied, “I am disappointed and heartbroken how little people care for other humans.”

She covered a slew of topics in her since-deleted rant, including racism, mental illness and eating animals. Toward the end, she focused on OITNB.

“This show hurt me more than anything has in my life and if this is what I have to do to push what I stand for I will. I have to speak out before anything happens to me. F— fame! This show hurt humans. You will never truly know but many were hurt!” Manning’s post read.

“Just Imagine the ones you never saw again. You think that felt good for them. I do not need to ever work again in this town. I’ve been dropped by everyone for having a backbone. I was dropped because a person terrorizes me daily and them too. So my team, they just turn away. Like a car accident. Rubber neck but don’t help. F— show biz. A disgrace.

“Laugh away, I am right and you know it. Any rude comments I laugh at. Get off my page if you don’t like me. Not one cast member cares about me. Just watch,” she wrote.

Many fans took to the comments section wondering if Manning was O.K. after the explosive post. Despite her claims, series co-star Lori Petti commented on the post, saying: “Hey. I love you.”

“[Thanks] bubs I know you do,” Manning responded. “And I love you. I am giving up everything to speak on how awful this career is and how awful we are treated. How I never knew if I was coming back yet I had seven optional seasons. How I didn’t even know how to plan my life, organize anything cause everything was a secret. Self serving bulls—, for whatever sick agenda. How some of the most dear characters were just not there anymore. My pals. F— this show. This show hurt me so bad.”

Manning starred on Orange Is the New Black since Season 1. All episodes of the beloved Netflix series are now available to stream.