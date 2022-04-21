Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Responds to Rumors About His Sexuality

✖

Deborra-Lee Furness is shrugging off rumors about husband Hugh Jackman's sexuality after the couple celebrated 26 years of marriage earlier this month. Furness, 66, joked about the speculation that the Wolverine star, 53, is gay during the Not an Overnight Success podcast Sunday, revealing that the chatter doesn't bother her.

"Hugh's been gay for whatever, I mean, hello guys – if he was gay, he could be gay!" Furness joked. "He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore, and he'd be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad's gay, but you know what I'm saying!" Furness and Jackman first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli. The two tied the knot one year later and would go on to adopt son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16.

Earlier this month, Jackman celebrated 26 years of marriage to Furness on social media. "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!" the Broadway star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple on the beach.

In March 2018, Jackman shared his secret for a strong, long-lasting marriage with TODAY. "You have got to find the right person. It's powerful, but simple," the Les Misérables star explained. "When you're dating, you literally put on the best version of yourself. When you get on the dance floor, you're like, all right, I am pulling out my best moves here, I am doing my best lines, I have got my best clothes on. How do you transition from that person to actually truly being yourself? The tracksuit pant version of yourself."

Jackman and Furness decided from the start that they had ground rules to keep their marriage strong. "Deb was in the business before me and made some rules," he shared. "We are not going to spend more than two weeks apart, and we are not going to work at the same time if we don't have to financially. So, one of us is always there to support the other. And we have maintained that for – well, next month is 22 years."