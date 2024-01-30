'One Life to Live' Actress Dies Suddenly: Amanda Davies Was 42

The soap opera world is mourning once again following the death of Amanda Davies. The death of the 42-year-old actress was revealed on the fan club website of her mother, Erika Slezak. Slezak portrayed Victoria "Viki" Lord for almost all of One Life to Live's 45-season run, from 1971 to 2012. Davies portrayed a younger version of her mother in flashback scenes in 2003. Details surrounding Davies' death are unknown, with the website stating, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time."

According to ET, acting ran in Davies' blood. Her father, Brian Davies, appeared in The Age of Innocence, Convoy, American Gigolo, and more. Not much information on Davies is known, but IMDb lists the 2011 short The Gift as her most recent and only second acting job following One Life to Live. She also appeared on the documentary series Soapography in 2004, which centered on the lives of soap opera stars. Her life is very private, as not much else is known about her or what she did for a career outside of her brief period of acting.

As for Slezak, the 77-year-old Emmy winner focused mostly on One Life to Live during the soap's run. She most recently guest starred on The Resident and Blue Bloods and appeared in the 2021 Christmas TV film Next Stop, Christmas. She has one other child with Brian Davies, Michael, who is the eldest of the two. Davies, meanwhile, hasn't done much in the 2000s but kept pretty busy during in the few decades prior, appearing on Law & Order, All My Children, As the World Turns, Wonder Woman, and even a 1983 episode of One Life to Live, which came after the two had gotten married.

Amanda Davies is the latest death in the soap opera world. Days of Our Lives mainstay Bill Hayes passed away earlier this month at 98, while fellow One Life to Live actor Kamar de los Reyes died following a brief battle with cancer last month at 56. It's unknown if more details will be released surrounding Davies' cause of death, but whether it's ever released or not, our condolences are with her entire family, including Erika Slezak and Brian Davies.