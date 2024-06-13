News Anchor Jodi Huisentruit Has Been Missing for 29 Years — Now a $100,000 Reward Is Being Offered

Private investigator Steve Ridge is offering the award hoping that someone will come forward with information.

Nearly three decades have elapsed since the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, a young news newscaster from Mason City, Iowa. As the 29th anniversary of her vanishing approaches, a private investigator has doubled down on efforts to unravel this mystery. He has unveiled a substantial $100,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of her remains.

Huisentruit, a 27-year-old hailing from Long Prairie, Minnesota, set out on her journalism career with aspirations of becoming a media star. Her journey took her to KIMT, a CBS affiliate in Mason City, where she anchored the morning and noon newscasts. However, on June 27, 1995, she inexplicably failed to show up for her scheduled 6 a.m. broadcast.

Amy Kuns, a producer at KIMT, noticed Huisentruit's absence and reached out to her apartment around 4 a.m. Huisentruit reassured Kuns that she had overslept but was preparing to leave for work. Yet, by 6 a.m., her absence remained unresolved, prompting KIMT staff to alert the Mason City police.

Upon arriving at Huisentruit's residence, investigators uncovered a harrowing scene. Her personal belongings, including a bent car key, were strewn about the area, and a red Mazda Miata she intended to purchase sat in the parking lot. Evidence suggested a struggle had taken place, and an unidentified palm print was recovered from her vehicle. Neighbors reported hearing screams around the time Huisentruit would have typically departed for work, further fueling suspicions of foul play.

Despite extensive investigations spanning nearly three decades, the mystery of Huisentruit's disappearance remains unsolved. Police have conducted over 1,000 interviews and explored numerous leads, but no concrete evidence has surfaced to identify a suspect or shed light on her fate. Huisentruit was declared legally dead in 2001.

Enter Steve Ridge, a licensed private investigator who has taken up the mantle in this case. On Thursday, Ridge announced a substantial increase in the reward for information leading to the recovery of Huisentruit's remains, doubling it from $50,000 to a staggering $100,000. "This is my final attempt to break the silence of those who are withholding information," Ridge declared in a news release, per KCRG.

Ridge, who has been actively investigating the case since 2019, believes that multiple individuals know about Huisentruit's missing person case but have remained reluctant to come forward. "I am now extremely confident that multiple people know what happened to Jodi. Eventually, someone may decide to talk," he stated, per Des Moines Register.

The investigator's efforts have the blessing of Huisentruit's sister, JoAnn Nathe, who has been a steadfast advocate for justice in this case. "I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi's body was discarded," Ridge explained.

Over the years, the Huisentruit case has captured the attention of national media outlets, with true crime programs like America's Most Wanted, Unsolved Mysteries, and 20/20 dedicating airtime to the perplexing disappearance. Numerous theories have emerged, ranging from stalkers to potential romantic entanglements gone awry, but no definitive answers have surfaced.

Ridge has urged anyone with knowledge relevant to the case to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636. This could help uncover the truth and give Huisentruit a proper farewell. "Jodi's family, friends, and the entire Mason City community deserve to know what happened to this budding young media superstar," Ridge said.