Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Co-Stars and Fellow Entertainers Mourn Her Death

Fans, friends and colleagues pulled out all the stops to memorialize Olivia Newton-John on Monday night after news of her passing broke. Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, announced her death on Monday via her own social media channels. Before long, most platforms were filled with tributes to Newton-John and her work.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," Easterling wrote. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the [The Olivia Newton-John Foundation]."

Newton-John's impact on the entertainment industry and pop culture, in general, would be hard to overstate. The 73-year-old was equally acclaimed as a musician and actress and is perhaps best known for musical roles that combined the two including the 1978 film adaptation of Grease.

Newton-John was also beloved on a personal level, including by fans with whom she formed a personal connection. Read on to see some poignant tributes to Newton-John and her work over the years.