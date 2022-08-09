Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Co-Stars and Fellow Entertainers Mourn Her Death
Fans, friends and colleagues pulled out all the stops to memorialize Olivia Newton-John on Monday night after news of her passing broke. Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, announced her death on Monday via her own social media channels. Before long, most platforms were filled with tributes to Newton-John and her work.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," Easterling wrote. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the [The Olivia Newton-John Foundation]."
Newton-John's impact on the entertainment industry and pop culture, in general, would be hard to overstate. The 73-year-old was equally acclaimed as a musician and actress and is perhaps best known for musical roles that combined the two including the 1978 film adaptation of Grease.
Newton-John was also beloved on a personal level, including by fans with whom she formed a personal connection. Read on to see some poignant tributes to Newton-John and her work over the years.
John Travolta
Many fans felt their grief the hardest when they saw John Travolta's tribute to his frequent collaborator on Monday night.
Dionne Warwick
Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father 🥲🙏🏾♥️— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 8, 2022
Dionne Warwick's personal tribute to Newton-John also drew some tearful responses from fans.
Gabrielle Union
"Grease" is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022
Gabrielle Union's post seemed to sum up the feelings of younger performers who idolized Newton-John as children.
Marx Family
My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022
💔 She was a childhood idol, a super talent, so brave, always elegant & one of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever met. RIP Olivia. Sending condolences, love & light to her family. @olivianj 🕊 pic.twitter.com/9qC7e8nSPQ— Daisy Fuentes Marx (@DaisyFuentes) August 8, 2022
Newton-John's friends Richard and Daisy Fuentes Marx shared touching tributes to her and photos that have not been widely seen by fans before. Many commenters were pleased to see these photos of Newton-John smiling throughout the years.
Highlights
Fans like Andy Cohen reflected on Newton-John's work in light of this difficult news. They highlighted a favorite performance and took this opportunity to look back on what she had accomplished and what she had shared with the world.
More Friends
I'm so sad right now 😢— Stephen Bishop (@BishSongs) August 8, 2022
Plenty of other friends from the entertainment industry shared personal love notes for Newton-John.
James Gunn
Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022
Filmmaker James Gunn shared a surprising handful of connections to Newton-John in his own tribute.
Reputation
Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton- John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind.— Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) August 8, 2022
Finally, some – including Mia Farrow – remarked on Newton-John's uniquely positive reputation in the entertainment world, saying that they had heard about her kindness without ever meeting her.