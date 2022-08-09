Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Co-Star Dinah Manoff Mourns 'Most Generous Soul'

Olivia Newton-John's Grease co-stars continue to mourn the loss of the star. Dinah Manoff, who played Marty Maraschino opposite Newton-John's Sandy, released a statement regarding her co-star's passing. It was announced on Monday that Newton-John died at the age of 73 following a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

In her statement, Manoff spoke fondly of Newton-John, her fellow "Pink Lady." Her message began, "As many will tell you, Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest, most generous souls ever to grace the earth, and I was one lucky Pink Lady to have spent time with her during the filming of Grease. She brought light and laughter wherever she went." Manoff ended her statement by sending her thoughts to Newton-John's family, saying, "My deepest condolences to her family and friends during their time of great loss."

(Photo: CBS Photo Archive)

Manoff isn't the only member of the Grease family who spoke out on Newton-John's passing on Monday. John Travolta, who was Newton-John's love interest Danny Zuko in Grease, took to Instagram to share a post in honor of his late friend. Alongside a throwback photo of Newton-John, he wrote, "my dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better." Travolta continued to reflect on the legacy that she's leaving behind, calling her impact "incredible." He continued, "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!" Travolta ended his post by including a tie to their Grease days, writing, "Your Danny, your John."

Newton-John's family announced her passing on Monday via Facebook. The statement read, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." Her family continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund." Newton-John is survived by her husband, John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, brother Toby Newton-John, and several nieces and nephews.