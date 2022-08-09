Who Is Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling?

Following the death of actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, many fans may be wondering about her husband, John Easterling, who issued the statement announcing her passing. Easterling is the founder and president of the Amazon Herb Company. He and Newton-John began dating in 2006. This was one year after Newton-John's on and off partner of nearly a decade, Patrick McDermott, tragically went missing during a boating trip off the Californian coast.

Easterling and Newton-John married in June 2008, saying their "I Do's" in an Incan spiritual ceremony in Peru. Nine days later they held a legal ceremony on Jupiter Island, Florida. According to In Touch Weekly, Easterling "researched and brought a variety of Amazonian medicinal and therapeutic plants to market after formulating them in America by using advanced technological methods." The outlet added that "his research helped Amazon Herb Company sell over $100 million worth of products."

In a 2016 interview with People, Newton-John gushed about her husband, saying, "I dated a little bit, but I wasn't expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!" She added, "He's incredibly smart and compassionate. He says yes to everything, he says yes to life!" The singer went on to say, "I'm very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic. I always tell my friends you're never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I'm grateful."

In a statement shared Monday on Newton-John's Facebook page, Easterling shared the news of her passing. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Easterling continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)." Finally, the grieving husband added, "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."