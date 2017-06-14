This Picture Of Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Has The Internet Very Concerned

Olivia Newton John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has her followers concerned for her health after she posted a photo on Instagram that shows her looking extremely thin.

(Photo: Instagram | Chloe Lattanzi)

The 31-year-old blond took to social media on Wednesday to upload the picture. The image shows Lattanzi wearing a crop top that put her tiny torso on full display along with a pair of skintight jeans. Chloe had a cigarette in her mouth and was wearing black angel wings.

She captioned the snap: "98% angel."

After posting on the Internet, Chloe's followers quickly addressed her appearance.

Up Next: First Photos Of Olivia Newton-John Since Revealing Breast Cancer Has Returned

"This photo is unhealthy. Pls eat something," one fan wrote.

"Too skinny...A woman needs curves with some weight," another commented.

Chloe's controversial photo came only days after her Grease star mother revealed that she was postponing her tour due to breast cancer returning for the second time. In the days after Olivia Newton-John made the announcement, Chloe took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. She was later blasted for appearing "happy" despite her mother's breast cancer battle.

"Some woman commented that I couldn't post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through," Lattanzi said.

More: Olivia Newton John's Daughter Breaks Silence On Social Media About Mom's Cancer

She continued by saying: "I don't want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can't distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram."

While several social media users took issue with Chloe posting pics on Instagram while her mother is battling cancer, Olivia Newton-John has no problem with it. In fact, she encourages Chloe to keep pursuing her creative interests.

"The one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative," Lattanzi said. "My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother's cancer has to be everyone's business."

Because of the backlash Chloe said that she was going to be taking a hiatus from social media.

"You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone. And not have to deal with the world's opinions of how we deal with this. I'm going to leave my Instagram for a while," she said.

Chloe clearly changed her mind about social media given that she posted another photo this week.